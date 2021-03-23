TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentation at the 2021 AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

Poster to Highlight ENVASARC Pivotal Trial Evaluating Envafolimab in Sarcoma

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that a poster highlighting the pivotal Phase 2 ENVASARC clinical trial will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) virtual meeting, being held April 10-15, 2021. The poster will include an oral review by Sandra D’Angelo, M.D., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Poster Title: ENVASARC: A Pivotal Trial of Envafolimab, and Envafolimab in Combination with Ipilimumab, in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma or Myxofibrosarcoma who have Progressed on Prior Chemotherapy Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/4849 Session Category: Phase II Clinical Trials in Progress Date Available: April 10, 2021 Poster Number: CT239

The poster will be available on the publications page of the company’s website following presentation.

About TRACON

TRACON develops targeted therapies for cancer utilizing a capital efficient, CRO independent, product development platform. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships whereby it leads U.S. regulatory and clinical development, shares in the cost and risk of clinical development, and leads U.S. commercialization. In these partnerships TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the U.S. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON's website at www.traconpharma.com .