KPM Analytics Partners with AB Vista to Provide Leading NIR Analysis Solutions with the World’s Largest Independent Calibration Database

KPM Analytics signs multi-year license agreement with AB Vista’s Aunir group, to offer INGOT calibrations for use with KPM's best-in-class NIR analytical instrumentation

/EIN News/ -- Milford, MA, USA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPM Analytics Inc. announced today that it has signed a multi-year license agreement with AB Vista, the feed additives division of AB Agri Limited. AB Vista’s Aunir group is the global leader in the development and supply of near infrared reflectance (NIR) spectroscopy calibrations. KPM Analytics is a leader in NIR solutions with a full range of analyzers and sensors that address laboratory, at-line and in-process quality inspection, and R&D applications in the food and agriculture markets. The AB Vista INGOT calibration library is the world’s largest with over 350,000 analyzed samples and over 4 million datapoints. Aunir has built this collection of NIR calibration libraries over a 30-year period with a primary focus on animal feed, feed ingredients, forages, pet food, milled flours, and more. NIR analysis is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective method for determining the nutritional, chemical, and physical properties of various ingredients and products. Additionally, it eliminates the time and expense of traditional methods such as wet chemistry and ovens for composition and moisture analysis.

“We are very excited to enter this strategic partnership with AB Vista,” says Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics. “Our Unity, CHOPIN, and Process Sensors NIR products are recognized for their quality, performance, and application breadth. With the INGOT calibrations as part of our core instrument capability, KPM Analytics can now offer our customers best-in-class instrumentation and analytical results based on custom calibrations and chemometric support for a broad range of applications. By providing precise and repeatable measurements across a range of sample types based on the INGOT calibration data, our customers will experience immediate value in their quality inspection, manufacturing process, and R&D functions.”

The new license agreement solidifies the strategic partnership between KPM Analytics and AB Vista and strengthens the calibration development, customization, and support activities between the two companies. KPM Analytics will begin offering new calibration options and support programs for its Unity SpectraStar NIR Analyzers starting in April, 2021. For more information, please contact sales@kpmanalytics.com.

”AB Vista Aunir is a pioneer and leader in NIR calibrations and applications with over 30 years of calibration data collected and the largest independent library available,” says Chris Piotrowski, Director, Aunir. “Having a close working relationship with KPM Analytics allows us to further develop and fine tune our NIR offerings to best suit customer requirements.”

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors.

AB Vista is a global feed additive business bringing pioneering products and technical services to the poultry, swine, ruminant and aquaculture sectors. With over 25 years' experience in the NIR field and a global network of laboratories able to analyse feed samples, AB Vista provides the tools and expertise to allow its customer to better balance their ingredients.

