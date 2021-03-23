Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,197 in the last 365 days.

Athira Pharma to Participate in Panel and Corporate Presentations at Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that the company will participate in panel and corporate presentations at the virtual Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference taking place March 30-31, 2021.

Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled “New Treatments and Potential Cures in Alzheimer’s Disease and Neurodegeneration: The Future is Here!” at 12:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30. The discussion will be moderated by Paul Matteis, Managing Director at Stifel, and include participation from Valerie Daggett, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AltPep, and Carole Ho, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Denali Therapeutics.

Kevin Church, Ph.D., will present a corporate overview as part of the Neuroscience & Discovery Platforms company presentations from 1:35 to 3:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 30.

These events will be webcast live and available for access by registered conference attendees. For more information on registration, please visit: https://lifesciencewa.org/events/life-science-innovation-northwest/

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


Primary Logo

You just read:

Athira Pharma to Participate in Panel and Corporate Presentations at Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.