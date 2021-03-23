CorMedix Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 30

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Tuesday, March 30, and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm ET.



Tuesday, March 30 TH @ 4:30pm ET

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of a New Drug Application (NDA). The NDA was filed with FDA and the Company has been informed in a Complete Response Letter (CRL) that approval requires resolution of deficiencies at the third-party manufacturing facility. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin® is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.