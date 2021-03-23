VoIP-Pal Announces New Appointments to the Board of Directors and CFO

/EIN News/ -- WACO, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Williams as the new Chief Financial Officer and Director. Mr. Williams is an experienced financial consultant with over 30 years of business expertise in the banking, brokerage, energy, and aerospace industries. He has an extensive history in funding start‐ups, corporate accounting and compliance for both private and publicly traded companies. Mr. Williams has been working out of the Company’s Waco office since early 2020. Last month, VoIP-Pal discontinued its office in Bellevue, Washington and officially relocated its U.S. operations to Waco, Texas.



Additionally, D. Barry Lee has resigned from his position as CFO and Director. Mr. Lee will stay on as an advisor to VoIP-Pal and will work closely with the new CFO during the transition.

The Company has also appointed Dr. Ryan Thomas and Dennis Chang as independent directors to fill the vacancies that were created in December with the departure of Dr. Colin Tucker and Professor Edwin Candy.

Dr. Ryan Thomas, who formerly served as VoIP-Pal’s in-house counsel, has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Over the course of his career, Dr. Thomas has served on many business and professional boards and held several key administrative positions. He has been a teacher of law and business. Dr. Thomas has a strong technological and computer science background and has previously assisted the Company with inter partes reviews filed against VoIP-Pal’s patents, which were resolved in the Company’s favor. During his previous tenure with VoIP-Pal, Dr. Thomas was instrumental in advising the Company on a variety of important legal matters.

Dennis Chang, who has previously worked for VoIP-Pal in various roles, has also accepted an appointment to return and serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Chang has strong managerial and entrepreneurial experience and has been an important part of the Company’s leadership team since 2009. In 1988, Mr. Chang was included in the MicroTimes list of the 100 most influential people in the microcomputer industry. He was nominated as a finalist in 1989 for “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Ernst & Young.

VoIP-Pal CEO Emil Malak said, “We are very pleased to welcome our new Directors. This is a very important time for VoIP-Pal and I am glad to have a team as experienced as our new Board. I also want to thank Barry Lee for his time with the Company, as he was instrumental in helping us become fully audited and SEC compliant and getting VoIP-Pal uplisted to the OTCQB. I wish him the best in his new endeavors, and I appreciate his desire to stay on as an advisor.”

