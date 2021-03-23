SodexoMAGIC Donates 1,000 ‘Welcome back to School – Safe at Home’ Safety Kits to Chicago Public Schools Students Upon Returning to In-Person Learning

SodexoMAGIC Partners With CPS To Ensure The Safety Of Students, Teachers And Families Extends Beyond School Walls

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodexoMAGIC has been mobilizing its resources and providing support to clients and staff to help them stay safe and healthy since the beginning of the pandemic. As Chicago Public School (CPS) students and teachers return to in-school learning, SodexoMAGIC – a facilities management partner for CPS – rallied resources and local company partners including Diverse Facility Solutions, Miramar Group, SPAAN Tech, PMA, Sneaky Clean, PerfectCLEAN, Home Depot Pro and Kellogg’s to donate ‘home safety kits’ for students that include essential PPE, disinfectant cleaning supplies and healthy snack items.

On March 23rd, over 1,000 ‘home safety kits’ will be distributed to students during their schools’ dismissal period.

The kits will be available to students across various CPS schools including Washington G, Ruiz, Brunson, Beasley, White and Clay Elementary School. The goal of this initiative is to help parents keep their homes and families safe outside of school hours.

Each kit contains a variety of useful PPE items such as

a 50-count box of disposable masks

a full-size bottle of hand sanitizer

a 50-count pack of disinfectant wipes

a 1 qt bottle of disinfectant cleaning solution

a reusable microfiber cleaning towel

numerous single packet hand sanitizer gel

Wholegrain Chat Snax Graham Cookies from Kellogg’s

a colorful English / Spanish note card with CDC Covid-19 safety guidelines

All items are packaged in a reusable drawstring bag allowing for easy transport home to the students’ families.

“Our mission at SodexoMAGIC is to enhance quality of life in the communities we serve and that means for us to further support the efforts of CPS to keep students and their families safe even outside the school walls by providing these resources to families in the district,” said Brian Holt, VP Operations, SodexoMAGIC. “While our team has mobilized to identify solutions and innovations to ensure clean and safe learning environments, we also understand staying healthy and safe extends beyond the classroom walls.”

As CPS prepared for students to return to in-person learning, SodexoMAGIC building managers, engineers and custodians have been working closely with Principals across the district to get ready to welcome students back safely.

Building on techniques deployed across the globe, one way SodexoMAGIC has helped to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff alike is the implementation of dedicated Care Rooms – dedicated spaces where students who may be showing signs of illness can safely isolate under the supervision of a staff or faculty member. The SodexoMAGIC team proudly set up more than 600 Care Rooms – following a very strict Covid-19 protocol – that have been cleaned, disinfected and stocked with the appropriate PPE to be ready for the return of students and staff.

SodexoMAGIC also implemented a seven-step training program for all custodial leaders to ensure that leaders can effectively cascade information and learning on new cleaning techniques and protocols across all teams. The company has worked tirelessly to help source personal health products such as hand sanitizer stations, liquid hand sanitizer, tubs of disinfecting wipes, soap and paper towel dispensers, and PPE for CPS students and staff.

SodexoMAGIC’s partnership with CPS for the return to in-person learning is one of many ways the company is helping to reinforce the commitment to ensure clean and safe environments for CPS students. From a wide range of training programs and career initiatives to creating education and employment opportunities for students such as the Trades Apprenticeship Pipeline program – SodexoMAGIC is continually finding ways to provide CPS students opportunities for growth and development.

“Working collectively with communities we serve is one of our SodexoMAGIC core values”, shared Selena Cuffe, President, SodexoMAGIC. “We’re always on the lookout for opportunities that allow us to provide support to our local communities in meaningful ways and underscore our commitment to enhancing quality of life.”

###

About SodexoMAGIC

SodexoMAGIC was formed in 2006 through a joint venture between Magic Food Provisions (MFP), which is owned by NBA all-star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Sodexo Inc. to provide food and facilities management services to businesses, hospitals, schools, and universities. SodexoMAGIC was founded with the purpose of empowering the communities it serves, creating opportunity by hiring locally and purchasing goods and services from minority and women-owned businesses. With a 51 percent ownership interest by MFP, SodexoMAGIC has been certified as a minority-owned and managed company by the Minority Supplier Development Council and the Southern California Minority Business Development Council, Inc. The joint venture employs over 6,500 people at approximately 1,500 locations across the U.S.

Nicole Pierce Edelman Nicole.Pierce@edelman.com