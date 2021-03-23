Terra Tech Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Year End Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) ("Terra Tech" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing the following:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll / International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13717868

The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Terra Tech’s website at www.terratechcorp.com.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech is a vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Nevada. In California, Terra Tech operates two dispensaries and a cultivation facility and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Terra Tech operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility.

Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

Jassad@terratchcorp.com

678-570-6791



