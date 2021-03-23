Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Abstract at AACR

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, announces that an abstract will be included in the upcoming 2021 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.



The abstract is entitled, “Vaccination with Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) prevents pancreatic carcinogenesis in the KRAS mouse model” and is available at the AACR meeting website at https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1168.

PAS is a cancer vaccine that induces antibodies to gastrin, a known autocrine accelerator of certain pancreatic cancers. Using a KRAS mouse model, the researchers measured the impact of PAS vaccine on pancreatic PanIN lesions, inflammation, and fibrosis. Compared to a control group, the PAS vaccine slowed progression of PanIN lesions and rendered the tumor microenvironment less carcinogenic.

Details of the abstract are below:

Abstract Title: Vaccination with Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) prevents pancreatic carcinogenesis in the KRAS mouse model

Abstract Number: 109

Date: April 10-15, 2021

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Cancer Advances is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cato Bioventures. The company is planning Phase 3 studies for its lead compound, Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS), a cancer vaccine, in pancreatic and gastric cancers in the near future.

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

