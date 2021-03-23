Jericho Energy Ventures Announces UnitBirwelco as Manufacturing Partner for Hydrogen Boiler

/EIN News/ -- - JEV partners with specialty manufacturer to scale initial production

- Partnership aims to facilitate company growth to fill demand for patented hydrogen boiler

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (“HTI”), has an agreement in principle with Wales, UK-based UnitBirwelco to provide engineering support, procurement, manufacturing, and fabrication related to its cleanH2steam DCC™ boiler.

Founded in 1902, UnitBirwelco is an internationally recognized engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPCm”) firm with specific expertise in thermal equipment including complex, high-temperature systems, projects, and capabilities operating primarily within the power, energy, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and chemical & petrochemical sectors.

“UnitBirwelco’s long-standing and respected expertise in manufacturing thermal equipment gave us great comfort in selecting them to produce our initial cleanH2steam DCC boilers. They have completed highly engineered and technically challenging projects around the world in many of the same industries HTI has focused on for its cleanH2steam DCC. With their commitment to safety, the highest standards of quality and the environment, our organizations share in the same underlying values,” Brian Williamson, CEO of JEV stated.