CURO Compensation Announces Pay Equity Reseller Agreement with Morneau Shepell

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management technology, today announced a global agreement with Morneau Shepell, a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services. As part of this relationship, Morneau Shepell will act as a reseller of CURO Pay Equity, a pay equity analysis solution built for HR and reward professionals.



“We designed CURO Pay Equity to analyze pay gaps so employers can create more equal and inclusive workplaces. Now more important than ever, this level of insight empowers organizations, allowing them to identify areas of risk and take remedial action to ensure fair treatment across their workforce,” said Gerry O’Neill, CEO of CURO. “We’re thrilled to be working with Morneau Shepell, helping their clients better understand pay equity analytics within their organizations.”

With CURO Pay Equity, Morneau Shepell will further expand its compensation consulting practice as pay equity legislation continues to gain traction worldwide. The move reinforces the company’s integrated approach to employee wellbeing, emphasizing the value and significance of financial wellness related to employment.

Anand Parsan, Partner & National Practice Leader for Morneau Shepell, shared, “Like CURO, Morneau Shepell recognizes that compensation management is a key focus area for many organizations. Through this relationship, we’ll be able to offer CURO’s cutting-edge technology to our clients, helping them manage risk and compliance associated with pay equity.”

CURO combines industry experience with innovative compensation management technology, partnering with many of the world’s leading companies. To learn more, visit https://curocomp.com/partners.

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) is an award-winning industry leader in total compensation management and pay equity technology. Empowering companies to maximize their talent investments, CURO helps employers make fair and appropriate compensation decisions based on real-time data. With CURO, employers can manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee pay with business success, analyze pay gaps and demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Founded in 2010, CURO solutions support organizations across North America, EMEA and APAC, with CURO Pay Equity recognized for innovating the rapidly growing DEIB technology market. For more information, visit curocomp.com.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans service in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

