Coastal Cloud Names Dan Reardon, Long Tenured CEO of North Highland, to its Board of Managers

/EIN News/ -- Palm Coast, Florida, USA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation and managed services and a Salesforce partner, has announced the Board of Managers, including Dan Reardon, a renowned specialist in management consulting.

Mr. Reardon is CEO and Chairman of North Highland, a global management consulting firm, and has led the employee-owned company for more than 24 years. North Highland helps clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital transformation. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, North Highland has more than 3,000 consultants and 60-plus offices around the world.

Mr. Reardon joined six executives who currently serve on the Coastal Cloud Board of Managers. The other Board Managers are Tom Healy, former Senior Partner at Accenture, Eric Berridge, co-founder and former CEO of Bluewolf, an IBM Company, Sara Stanley Hale and Tim Hale, both co-founders and Managing Partners at Coastal Cloud, Jordan Richards, Chairman of Coastal Cloud’s Board and Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management, and Ryan Harstad, Partner, also at Sverica Capital Management.

Making A Difference In Health Care and Public-Sector Solutions

Over the last year, businesses, nonprofits and governments have worked alongside Coastal Cloud and Salesforce to develop rapid solutions to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coastal Cloud’s latest solution built on the Salesforce Platform is part of a full suite of Care4COVID health care and public-sector solutions that help organizations and communities ensure access and distribution of care, supplies and recovery resources.

Most recently, Coastal Cloud has partnered with CDR Maguire, disaster health and medicine logistics and site experts, to assist with large scale COVID-19 vaccination sites and assisted living facilities across the State of Florida.

To learn more about Coastal Cloud’s new vaccine management tool, as well as Salesforce solutions for public-sector response to hurricanes and other emergencies, please visit https://coastalcloud.us/care4covid/

Salesforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is an IT business consulting partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, Coastal Cloud provides implementation and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation cloud technology.

A Salesforce Partner since 2012, Coastal Cloud has earned the highest designation possible, Salesforce Navigator Expert, across numerous products and industries, including Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Nonprofit, Manufacturing and more.

Coastal Cloud has rapidly grown to over 275 Consultants in the past year while still providing excellent client and employee satisfaction. They were awarded the Global Customer Success Innovation Award from Salesforce in 2020 and were named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces in 2020. including making the Editor’s Top 10 List. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.



