Legility CEO Barry Dark Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ will improve performance, drive growth, and enhance employee engagement

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legility, a leading global legal services provider, today announced Barry Dark, CEO of Legility, has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the world’s largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



By signing on to this commitment, Dark is pledging both personally and on behalf of Legility to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“CEOs at legal services organizations have an important part to play in addressing social challenges and pursuing diverse, inclusive, and equitable growth,” said Dark. “A diverse workforce facilitates community, drives innovation, and fosters creativity. I am proud to commit to cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives. I encourage my peers in other companies to join me in this journey.”

The coalition represents more than 85 industries and millions of employees globally. Each signatory has committed to taking the following steps to increase diversity and foster inclusion within their organizations and the larger business community:

Open dialogue: Continue to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion. Create and maintain environments, platforms, and forums where employees feel comfortable reaching out to their colleagues to gain greater awareness of each other’s experiences and perspectives.

Unconscious bias education: Commit to rolling out and expanding unconscious bias education to help employees recognize and minimize potential blind spots.

Commit to rolling out and expanding unconscious bias education to help employees recognize and minimize potential blind spots. Share best known—and unsuccessful—actions: Organizations commit to work together to evolve existing diversity strategies by sharing successes and challenges with one another.



ABOUT CEO ACTION FOR DIVERSITY & INCLUSION™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the world’s largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

ABOUT LEGILITY

Legility, the global, independent new law company, delivers transformative legal solutions that build business value and set our clients apart. Our global network comprises 30 locations on three continents, 1500 legal experts, and our technology-enabled legal services work spans every industry and practice area. We have world-class data, strategy, and talent operations. For corporate legal departments and law firms, we provide consulting, technology, managed solutions, and flexible legal talent engagement services to improve operational efficiency. By combining people, processes, and technology, Legility offers innovative and bundled solutions that align with how the legal market is looking to engage. www.legility.com

