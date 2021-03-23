Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EDAP TMS SA to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 31 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, March 23, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the markets close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast
Wednesday, March 31st @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:                    877-451-6152
International:              201-389-0879
Passcode:                    13717550
Webcast:                     http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143913

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer.  EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

 


Primary Logo

