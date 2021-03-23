Superintendent Spearman Announces Chapin High School's Amy Carter as State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Pictured from left to right - Chapin High School Principal Michael Ames, State Superintendent Molly Spearman, Teacher of the Year Finalist Amy Carter, and Lexington-Richland Five Superintendent Christina Melton

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman surprised Chapin High School teacher, Amy Carter, today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“Amy's love and passion for education is evident the moment you walk into her classroom," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Her leadership and dedication for teaching inspires not only her students but also her peers."

Amy Carter is a National Board Certified English teacher at Chapin High School in School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties. She earned a bachelors in English Education at the University of Georgia, and a masters in Educational Technology from the University of South Carolina. “Mrs. Carter is a passionate educator who truly represents the best of what teaching is in South Carolina," said Lexington-Richland School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton. “With teaching experiences in several communities, she has used her relational approach to education to make lasting impacts and has demonstrated true leadership inside her classrooms and beyond. We are proud to have Mrs. Carter named a finalist and proud that she represents the many exceptional teachers we have in our district and throughout the state. Congratulations, Mrs. Carter."

Amy's teaching philosophy stems from Marianne Williamson's urging to "Let your light shine so that others may be granted permission to do the same." When a grumpy football coach made a difference in her own life as a tenth grader, she realized that she could do the same for others as a career and combine it with her love of story and communication to facilitate learning. She believes that literature can keep us in touch with our humanity, and teach students empathy that can foster future citizens that are better keepers of each other. With her most recent professional investment in the Teacher Cadet program, she hopes to make an even greater impact as an advocate for public education by inspiring hopeful future educators. As one of five finalists, Amy will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 5, 2021 in Columbia. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national level. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.