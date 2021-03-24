Cimcor Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Compliance Solution and Best Cybersecurity Team of 2021
CimTrak Recognized as Best Compliance Solution Software Gold Award while Cimcor, Inc. receives Silver Award for Best Cybersecurity Team of the Year in 2021.
Regardless of regulatory requirements or standards imposed on an organization, CimTrak provides a comprehensive platform for identifying compliance gaps, hardening systems, and mitigating risk.”MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimcor, Inc, the global provider of security, integrity and compliance software solutions centered around its flagship product, CimTrak, announced it has received product and company recognition in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The CimTrak Compliance Module received the Gold Award for Compliance Solution, and Cimcor received the Silver Award for Cybersecurity Team of the Year - North America. The annual awards recognize Cimcor's and the CimTrak software mission of striving to help enterprises ensure the integrity and compliance of their IT infrastructure.
— Robert E. Johnson, III
"The CimTrak Compliance Module provides organizations with the ability to finally implement continuous compliance, via an easy to use interface, while providing an auditable and evidentiary trail for tracking progress", said Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor Inc. "Regardless of the number of regulatory requirements or standards imposed on an organization, CimTrak provides a comprehensive platform for identifying compliance gaps, hardening systems, and mitigating risk."
This recognition follows recent industry accolades for Cimcor including Cybersecurity Ventures "Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to watch in 2021”, "CIO Applications Top 25 Cyber Security Companies "and 2020 Enterprise of the Year Award from Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame. Johnson describes a monumental industry problem organizations face when dealing with a breach.
Said Johnson, "Typically, 206 days has transpired before an enterprise realizes that it been breached, Furthermore, it takes another 73 days to remediate the breach. We find these statistics unacceptable. Our team has a singular mission, which is to help enterprises drive those two statistics down to zero."
About Cimcor, Inc.
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance, and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak
jacqueline von Ogden
Cimcor, Inc.
+1 219-736-4400
email us here