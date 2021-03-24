Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,464 in the last 365 days.

Cimcor Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Compliance Solution and Best Cybersecurity Team of 2021

logo of CimTrak

CimTrak Logo

Logo of Cimcor spelled C-I-M-C-O-R in blue with white background

Cimcor Logo

CimTrak Recognized as Best Compliance Solution Software Gold Award while Cimcor, Inc. receives Silver Award for Best Cybersecurity Team of the Year in 2021.

Regardless of regulatory requirements or standards imposed on an organization, CimTrak provides a comprehensive platform for identifying compliance gaps, hardening systems, and mitigating risk.”
— Robert E. Johnson, III
MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimcor, Inc, the global provider of security, integrity and compliance software solutions centered around its flagship product, CimTrak, announced it has received product and company recognition in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The CimTrak Compliance Module received the Gold Award for Compliance Solution, and Cimcor received the Silver Award for Cybersecurity Team of the Year - North America. The annual awards recognize Cimcor's and the CimTrak software mission of striving to help enterprises ensure the integrity and compliance of their IT infrastructure.

"The CimTrak Compliance Module provides organizations with the ability to finally implement continuous compliance, via an easy to use interface, while providing an auditable and evidentiary trail for tracking progress", said Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor Inc. "Regardless of the number of regulatory requirements or standards imposed on an organization, CimTrak provides a comprehensive platform for identifying compliance gaps, hardening systems, and mitigating risk."

This recognition follows recent industry accolades for Cimcor including Cybersecurity Ventures "Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies to watch in 2021”, "CIO Applications Top 25 Cyber Security Companies "and 2020 Enterprise of the Year Award from Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame. Johnson describes a monumental industry problem organizations face when dealing with a breach.

Said Johnson, "Typically, 206 days has transpired before an enterprise realizes that it been breached, Furthermore, it takes another 73 days to remediate the breach. We find these statistics unacceptable. Our team has a singular mission, which is to help enterprises drive those two statistics down to zero."

About Cimcor, Inc.
Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation, compliance, and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you get compliant and stay that way. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak

jacqueline von Ogden
Cimcor, Inc.
+1 219-736-4400
email us here

You just read:

Cimcor Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Compliance Solution and Best Cybersecurity Team of 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.