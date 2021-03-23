4 Florida counties open April 1 to gag grouper recreational harvest

Maps: To see maps of these areas, go to MyFWC.com/Fishing and select “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Groupers.”

Photo Gallery: https://flic.kr/s/aHsm8opKnN

State waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties will open to recreational harvest of gag grouper starting April 1. This regional season will remain open through June 30. The season includes all waters of Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.

State waters off these four counties will reopen to recreational gag harvest Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.

The gag grouper season in the remainder of Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters is open June 1 through Dec. 31. Monroe County state waters follow Atlantic grouper rules.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper from a private recreational vessel off Florida, make sure to sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler prior to your fishing trip (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

To learn more about grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Groupers.”