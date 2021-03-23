Capital Numbers Named India’s Top 3 Web Development Firms for 2021 by Clutch
Capital Numbers is recognized as a top-ranking company in the web development space for 2021 by Clutch.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch (the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform) named Capital Numbers one of India’s top-rated web development firms that demonstrated expertise and a supreme commitment to excellent project delivery.
Clutch Sales Development Representative Keith Blocker, commenting on the winners, stated, “We were blown away by the drive, expertise, and knowledge exhibited by these companies.”
With this recognition from Clutch, Capital Numbers has proved its ability to raise its productivity, efficiency, quality, and delivery, year after year. It’s a matter of great honor for the company that propelled its web development services to new heights and carved its niche in this competitive market.
Capital Numbers has been on the tech scene for around ten years now and is known for adhering to the highest business processes and ethics standards. It acts with sheer integrity for each of its projects and never cuts corners for short-cuts.
To be named as a top-ranking web development firm in 2021 testifies Capital Numbers’ stellar services, brand visibility, rave reviews, social media presence, and a customer-focused approach. Capital Numbers’ incredible team comes with a performance mindset to deliver in-demand skills, on-demand, to keep customers one step ahead. What sets it apart is its ability to provide unique web development solutions at optimized costs.
An ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified company, Capital Numbers is headquartered in Kolkata and has expanded globally with offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia. Shaped by experience, the company currently employs a pool of 600+ certified engineers, software developers, and technology architects who work in close liaison to deliver solutions in areas like:
Backend: Node.js, .NET, PHP, RoR, and Python
Front-end: React.js, Vue.js, Angular
CMS: WordPress, Magento, and Drupal
Mobile: Kotlin, Flutter, Ionic, React Native
DevOps
Over the years, the company has successfully delivered more than 2000 projects worldwide, resulting in new client acquisitions every year. It has built hundreds of sophisticated websites, corporate portals, business management systems, intranet environments, and eCommerce platforms. Each client requires a custom-tailored solution, and Capital Numbers has consistently catered to such needs at reduced time-to-market.
Today, Capital Numbers is a trusted technology partner to global brands. Its mature, low-risk software development models further encourage businesses to team up with Capital Numbers.
The company aims to transform more businesses with next-gen web development services as it prepares for the road ahead. It feels highly motivated by Clutch's recent honor and hopes to secure more such top ranks in the years to come.
___________________________________________________________________________
About Clutch
Clutch is the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
____________________________________________________________________________
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide.
To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
###
Paromita Biswas Panja
Capital Numbers
+91 33-67992222
info@capitalnumbers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn