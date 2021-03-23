Newborn Screening For Genetic Disorders Is An Important Trend In The Next Generation Sequencing Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market – Opportunities And Strategies Forecast To 2030

Next generation sequencing is being used to carry out newborn screening. Newborn screening (NBS) is an important public health program aimed at improving children’s health and is widely used in several countries across the world. Newborn babies are screened for several disorders using dried blood spots (DBS) taken shortly after the birth of the babies. Next generation sequencing is being used to test for several disorders and genetic disorders, such as congenital hypothyroidism (CH), phenylketonuria (PKU), congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), cystic fibrosis (CF), and hemoglobinopathy disorders in newborns. This early diagnosis helps in improving the negative sequelae associated with a subset of genetic disorders, and thus is a trend in the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market. Next-generation sequencing is gaining traction in the field of genetic diagnosis as it can sequence millions of DNA molecules simultaneously.

Major players in the next generation sequencing market are Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BGI Group, Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eurofins Scientific, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences, and 10x Genomics.

The global next-generation sequencing market size is expected to grow from $7.05 billion in 2020 to $9.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. Next generation sequencing market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The next generation sequencing market is expected to reach $23.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%. The countries with next generation sequencing market shares covered in TBRC’s report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The global next generation sequencing market is segmented by product into NextSeq Systems, MiniSeq Systems, NovaSeq Systems, iSeq 100 Systems, Ion PGM Systems, Ion Proton Systems, Ion GeneStudio S5 Systems, PacBio RS II Systems, Sequel Systems, others, by technology into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, other sequencing technologies, and by application into diagnostics, drug discovery, other applications.

