Veterinary Imaging Equipment Industry To Rise With Increasing Livestock Population

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The rising livestock population is anticipated to boost the demand for veterinary imaging equipment. The surge in livestock population and associated diseases is expected to propel the demand for veterinary medical equipment, including veterinary imaging equipment to diagnose and treat various diseases in animals such as with the growth of the veterinary MRI imaging equipment market. For instance, the global cattle or cow population increased from 984.53 million in 2017 to 989.03 million in 2019. Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global cattle population is projected to increase to 2.6 billion by 2050 and the global population for goat and sheep is predicted to reach 2.7 billion by the end of 2050. Consequently, growth in the livestock population is expected to trigger the demand for veterinary imaging equipment in the forecast period.

The veterinary diagnostic imaging market is segmented by type into radiography (X-ray) system, ultrasound imaging system, computed tomography imaging system, video endoscopy imaging system, magnetic resonance imaging system, others, by end user into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, academic and research organizations, others, by application into orthopedics and traumatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, others, by animal type into small companion animals, large animals, others, and by modality into portable, stationery.

Read More On The Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-imaging-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The global veterinary imaging equipment market is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2020 to $1.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global veterinary imaging equipment market is expected to reach $2.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players in the global veterinary imaging market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Excelsior Union Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Onex Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Chison, and IDEXX.

Veterinary Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary imaging equipment market overview, forecast veterinary imaging equipment market size and growth for the whole market, veterinary imaging equipment market segments, and geographies, veterinary imaging equipment market trends, veterinary imaging equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Veterinary Imaging Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3380&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Veterinary Healthcare Market - By Type (Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment And Animal Medicine), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-market

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Animal Hospitals and Veterinary Clinics Market - By Type Of Service (Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, Other (includes pet food)), By Type Of Animal (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-hospitals-and-veterinary-clinics-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

