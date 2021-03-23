Self-improvement book offers a guide to help people decide on an appropriate career path for their life

Isai Reddy announces the release of ‘What Should You Do With Your Life?

/EIN News/ -- DURBAN, South Africa, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Choosing a career might seem like a simple matter of what you enjoy doing or what interests you the most. It is not. In fact, this is an extremely simplified assessment of a complex and life-changing decision. The more time you take and the more key variables you consider, the better will be the final outcome, in terms of personal satisfaction and fulfilment,” Isai Reddy states.

“What Should You Do With Your Life? Essential information when choosing a career or changing one” (published by Balboa Press) is an open minded, practical and sincere approach to one of the most profound and life changing questions one will ever ask oneself. It guides readers in an honest, unbiased and relevant way through the practical aspects of deciding what path to take on life’s journey. It offers advice on how to block out outside influences and focus on what will suite the individual, taking into consideration their proclivities and strengths.

“There are a multitude of career options in today’s world; and many people are confused as to which direction to choose. This book will help them decide which path is most suitable for them,” Reddy says. “We are also experiencing high levels of stress and many stress related diseases, many related to the type of work people do and the demands of their jobs. This book attempts to guide their career choices in a way that will minimize the occurrence of future job related stress.”

The publication of “What Should You Do With Your Life? Essential information when choosing a career or changing one” aims to remind readers that first, it is possible to make a good, appropriate career choice; and that the ability to do this is entirely within them. Secondly, that the process is not as daunting and difficult as it may initially seem. Thirdly, for those who are looking to change careers, there are important points to consider. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/807082-what-should-you-do-with-your-life

About the Author

Isai Reddy is an anatomical pathologist who has excelled throughout her career. She watched herself and other colleagues, despite reaching the pinnacle of their careers, become disillusioned with their jobs. This was primarily because of inappropriate career choices based on scholastic achievement, and the subsequent expectations of family and society. It was also due to changing needs and expectations as life progressed. Reddy believes that this is a common occurrence, with far reaching consequences, that can easily be avoided if one focuses on personality fit, soul choices, lifestyle preferences and other relevant variables before choosing a life path. She believes that this is especially important at this time, due to more high functioning and sensitive energies in younger generations.

