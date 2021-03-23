New book explores ways to harness the power of Kundalini energy to end the cycle of reincarnation and return to the mind of God

V.J. Fiorella releases ‘The New Science of Enlightenment: The Essential Guide to Becoming a Modern Mystic’

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I have written this book to share the set of processes that can assist you as you embark on your Karmic path. By delving into our true origin and the purpose in our being here, we are able to implement practices today that empower us as we seek to fulfill our purpose and end the cyclic existence of emotional ups and downs,” V.J. Fiorella points out.

“The New Science of Enlightenment: The Essential Guide to Becoming a Modern Mystic” (published by Balboa Press) focuses on removing all that is in the way of becoming such a being of light and love. Using the Kundalini Karma System, it offers a modern-day approach to building an abundant, peaceful, and happy existence, helping people learn to navigate the world of spirit and matter simultaneously. They can attain their goals, understand the true meaning behind the events of their life, overcome the challenges that come their way, and triumph as they take control of their destiny.

“I have written this book after more than 25 years of research and case studies. I have studied the masters and many great spiritual traditions and have learned from the hundreds of incredible authors who have written on this topic,” Fiorella says. “In developing my belief system and the processes outlined in this book, I have received assistance by the channeling of angels, ascended masters, and my spirit guides. Through this research and cosmic assistance, I have arrived at a formula and methodology for creating the perfect life: the Kundalini Karma System.”

The publication of “The New Science of Enlightenment: The Essential Guide to Becoming a Modern Mystic” aims for readers to learn how to master life, learn how to take responsibility for every choice, every event and every direction. Once they understand the reason they came down to earth and the lessons they needed to learn, they will be truly free to remove all karmic baggage from their soul and be free once and for all. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/821681-the-new-science-of-enlightenment.

“The New Science of Enlightenment: The Essential Guide to Becoming a Modern Mystic”

By V. J. Fiorella

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 256 pages | ISBN 9781982262051

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 256 pages | ISBN 9781982262037

E-Book | 256 pages | ISBN 9781982262044

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

V. J. Fiorella is the CEO and founder of Kundalini Karma, Inc., an innovative 21st-century coaching company that focuses on helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals and realize their dreams. She holds bachelor’s degrees in broadcast journalism and international history from the University of Southern California and has been an executive trainer, mentor and life coach for more than 30 years. She and her family live in Los Angeles.

