Self-improvement book helps one examine their life choices to shift their thinking to a positive mindset

/EIN News/ -- EDWARDS, Colo., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holly Rouillard Johnson had in her mind writing a book for a couple of years and one that would tie in her experiences as a marathon runner and how her and every athlete’s ability to work through them mirrored life’s challenges in terms of setbacks, milestones and injuries. It was not until COVID-19 that she became truly inspired to help people feel good and take her running and fit life coaching to the next – and a much broader level.

“How to Make Feeling Good Your Priority: A Marathoner’s Journey to a Feel-Good State” (published by Balboa Press) gives readers practical advice, guiding them in making the right choices and shifting how they approach their day by thinking and focusing on what will make them feel good and happy. In this book, Johnson insists they can choose how they want to feel around their kids, their spouse, at work, at the gym, on a run, or simply how they approach each day because when they feel good, the world seems like a better place.

“Most of the self-help books I have read, I have yet to find one that just focuses on the principles of feeling good, what that means to each person and on their own terms. Most of them go too deep or focus too much on ‘fixing’ vs. just allowing people to decide for themselves what will make them feel good-- before drugs, alcohol and food,” Johnson points out. “Feeling good is really just a choice. It’s about paying attention to external influences and what we allow to affect us and how these feelings impact our feel-good state. When we find ourselves in a not-so-feel-good place, it’s important to hit the pause button and say, whoa, stop, I do not like the way I feel. So what can I do to feel better? It is really just about being a little more mindful and responsible for our lives and wellbeing.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from this book, Johnson answers, “That they have a choice, every day, whether to feel good or bad. And that they have the right to feel good, even when the rest of the world or life isn’t good. When we feel good, we are better parents, teachers, lovers, friends, and most importantly, kinder and more accepting of ourselves.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/814893-how-to-make-feeling-good-your-priority.

About the Author

Holly Rouillard Johnson has worked in the marketing and public relations field for more than 30 years as a consultant; co-owner of two successful PR, marketing, design, and photography firms; and founder of her own running and fit life coaching business, Runner’s Mindset. Johnson has run 27 marathons starting at age 34. She qualified for the Boston Marathon 20 times and ran six. This is her first book.





