Retail Pro International Boosts Support for Retailers Building Omnichannel Strategies During COVID with Growth in Global Network of Authorized Retail Pro Business Partners

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Pro International (RPI), developer of the POS and retail management platform for unified commerce, Retail Pro Prism, announced today the seven latest Authorized Retail Pro Business Partners added to the global network of local Retail Pro resellers to provide support for specialty retailers unifying commerce in response to COVID store closures.

“For over 30 years, we at Retail Pro International have been helping both global and local brands build their strategies on the Retail Pro software. In this critical time for businesses, we saw the need to provide more resources for our customers,” said Kerry Lemos, Retail Pro International CEO. “With the COVID flux in retail, solid guidance and support for retailers’ technology strategies has never been more important.”

While many retailers already had ecommerce operations in place when COVID forced store closures, others – including luxury and many global markets – had to rush to meet their customers online.

New web store launches not yet integrated with store POS systems brought forth many operational challenges in managing disparate data for inventory, customers, orders, and fulfillment across siloed technologies.

“As a truly international company, we understand retailers’ needs are vastly different across regions. We stand firmly behind our intentionally diverse network of Retail Pro Business Partners to ensure our retail customers have timely, local support from consultants who know the regional requirements,” commented Bevin Manian, Retail Pro International VP of Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia & Australia.

The addition of these new Authorized Retail Pro Business Partners, listed below, deepens Retail Pro International’s long-established network of worldwide support and technology consulting for specialty retailers implementing omnichannel strategies during COVID.

FairyMo Retail Tech – Shanghai, China

FairyMo connects online, offline, and brick and click worlds, empowering sales professionals to create smart, interactive, and warm sales service of the future retail.

IMG Corporation – San Juan, Puerto Rico

IMG Corporation provides intelligent, integrated web and in-store solutions for companies wanting to sell their products and services in the Latin America region.

BluTec Cloud IT – Casablanca, Morocco

BLUTEC CLOUD IT Consulting firm boasts over 20 years of experience in the Information Communication & Technology field, with expertise in eCommerce integration & customization, Omnichannel ERP solutions, and Cloud web solutions.

GRPS Consulting – Stockholm, Sweden

GRPS Consulting works at the intersection of multiple markets, building on expertise acquired in the event, gaming and retail industries.

HarveyGreen Consulting – Nairobi, Kenya

HarveyGreen Consulting was founded by a team with many years’ experience in software engineering services, including integrating different technologies from multiple vendors within a single coherent system.

NetExpert Spolka – Warsaw, Poland

NetExpert is a leading IT company providing retailers with software, top quality hardware, and services like data protection and consultation.

Hermani Soluciones – Lima, Peru

Hermani Soluciones supports over 300 retailers in Latin America, providing hardware, service, and POS and retail management solutions.

As access to the COVID vaccine spreads and retail stores open in various capacities worldwide, brands are facing the increasing effects of these data disparities and are seeking guidance from technology providers for efficient ways to unify commerce.

“The Retail Pro Prism platform is designed to give retailers utmost flexibility. Our accessible API allows the integration of brands’ ecommerce, ERP, marketing, clienteling, curbside pickup, BOPIS, order management, fulfillment, and other applications necessary for retail today, whether they are conducting business across channels or national and subsidiary borders,” explained Kevin Connor, Vice President of Product Management. “The pandemic has not only accelerated the timeline for unified commerce strategies many progressive retailers were already planning; store closures have also made omnichannel the base-level requirement for every retailer.”

With integrated technology as the cost of doing business today, retailers worldwide are working together with their Authorized Retail Pro Business Partners to evaluate their current technology gaps, modernize legacy systems, and lay foundations for streamlined technology and processes across channels.

###

About Retail Pro International

Retail Pro International is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized world-wide for rich functionality, multi-national capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility, and has been named top POS for mid-market retail by IHL Group. For 30 years, RPI has innovated retail software solutions to help retailers optimize business operations and have more time to focus on what really matters - cultivating customer engagement and capitalizing on retail’s trends. Today, Retail Pro software powers unified commerce strategy for retailers in 130 countries with full POS, replenishment, inventory, promotions, and customer management functionalities available on any mobile or desktop Android, IOS, and Windows devices.

Attachment

Ulyana Avetisov Retail Pro International 9166057206 uavetisov@retailpro.com