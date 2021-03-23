UPS Healthcare to Expand Cold Chain Capabilities in Europe with New Rome Facility

/EIN News/ -- ROME, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced it is breaking ground on a new 40,000 square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy. The state-of-the-art validated and GMP-compliant facility is scheduled to open July 2022, and will include multiple validated controlled temperature environments for healthcare products requiring -20C to -80C, 2C to 8C and 15C to 25C storage.



The facility will support pharmaceutical and medical device customers in Italy and will provide another direct link from Europe to UPS’s global network.

“We continue to expand our industry leading cold chain capabilities in the European market,” said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “Our new facility in Rome will service the growth needs of our healthcare clients in a country that manufactures many of the world’s most important sterile pharmaceuticals.”

When combined with UPS Healthcare’s active temperature-controlled delivery services, this latest expansion highlights the company’s position as the provider of choice for end-to-end cold chain distribution and transportation.

“Our experience moving critical healthcare shipments, including COVID-19 vaccines, means that more of our clients are looking to us for solutions,” said Kate Gutmann, UPS chief sales and solutions officer, and senior vice president, UPS Global Healthcare. “We’re investing heavily in our global cold chain so we can continue to be a market leader in this space.”

This expansion, in addition to facility investments in Singapore, Shanghai, Australia and several key markets in the United States, is another step in implementing UPS Healthcare’s strategy. UPS’s recent investments also include: a new state-of-the-art GMP facility in Birmingham, United Kingdom; a new warehouse in the Czech Republic; cold chain expansion and a freezer farm in Roermond, The Netherlands; and a second central GMP facility near Warsaw, Poland.

The company now operates 125 GDP/GMP facilities in 34 countries around the world.

UPS Healthcare continues to provide extensive services addressing the full range of logistics needs from healthcare-licensed distribution space, to supply chain management, kitting, packaging and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens. The company’s global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection make UPS Healthcare a best-in-class supply chain expert that remains flexible, agile and responsive to myriad logistics demands.



About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare delivers unparalleled logistics expertise to its customers around the world. UPS Healthcare has more than 10 million square feet of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare services include inventory management, temperature-controlled packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial logistics. UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, its UPS® Premier visibility service, its track and trace technology, and its global quality system are well-suited to meet today’s complex logistics demands for the pharmaceutical, medical device and laboratory diagnostic industries.

