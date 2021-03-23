Proactive news headlines including Nanoveu, Tietto Minerals, YPB Group, Creso Pharma and CV Check

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿﻿

Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Avolution Inc for its antiviral protective products range covering the market of the Philippines. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has hit 1-metre at 118.29 g/t gold from 205 metres within 3 metres at 41.46 g/t at Abujar‐Gludehi (AG) deposit within the 3.02-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, with the company on track to deliver a pre-feasibility study (PFS) this quarter. Click here

YPB Group Ltd (ASX:YPB) has signed a three-year master service agreement (MSA) to supply an integrated product authentication, track and trace, and consumer engagement solution to Australian natural health and products company Phytologic Holdings Pty Ltd. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd's (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) target acquisition company Halucenex Life Sciences has secured an additional supply of 700 milligrams of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin from its manufacturing partner for use in its upcoming clinical trial program, adding to the 11.6 grams previously secured. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has made a strong start to 2021 with strong trading conditions during February resulting in a new all-time record month of sales and in 12-month booked ARR. Click here

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies (ASX:ROO) plans to progress its plant and hemp-based meat alternative options in the USA after completing a survey of global suppliers and pricing for hemp-based protein products in collaboration with Hempoint. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) (FRA:PL4) plans to undertake a US public offering of up to 1.5 million American Depository Shares (ADS), with each ADS representing 100 of its ordinary shares. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) is keen to push ahead with its flagship Lindi Jumbo Project in Tanzania amid increasing demand for graphite from clean and green tech applications and is hoping to start production this year. Click here

