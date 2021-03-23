The Focus On Resistant Depression Is A Key Trend In The Antidepressants Industry

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the antidepressant market. Ketamine is the new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, which stimulates the development of glutamate and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors. In 2019, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new ketamine depression drug esketamine which is one half of the ketamine compound. The drug must be administered as a nasal spray and patients must be taking another antidepressant at the same time. Also, the drugs can be prescribed to only those patients who have (unsuccessfully) tried two antidepressants before.

Other antidepressant market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In May 2018, Allergan, an Ireland based company, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world acquired Aptinyx for an unclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Allergan gained important insights into NMDA receptor modulation as a potential therapeutic approach for depression. Aptinyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of transformative therapies for challenging neurologic disorders.

The antidepressants market covered in this report is segmented by product into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI); by drug class into monoamine oxidase inhibitors, serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants; by depressive disorder into major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder.

The global antidepressants market is expected to decline from $26.25 billion in 2020 to $15.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -39.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The antidepressant market size is expected to reach $21.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players in the antidepressants drugs market are Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

Antidepressants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides antidepressants market overview, forecast antidepressants market size and growth for the whole market, antidepressants market segments, and geographies, antidepressants market trends, antidepressants market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

