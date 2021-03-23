Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 22, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 22nd will include the following:

Tuesday, March 23 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will visit and tour the vaccination site at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in conjunction with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Lovelace Family Practice, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 23 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Prisma Health and the University of South Carolina in recognizing “Dance Marathon”, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 25 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in The Post and Courier's Pint & Politics, Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia, S.C. Note: To register for the virtual event click here.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 15, 2021, included:

Monday, March 15

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:14 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:20 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

4:48 PM: Call with Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

5:30 PM: Call with Chief Justice Donald Beatty.

Tuesday, March 16

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Pickens virtual meeting.

10:59 AM: Policy call.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in the National Governors Association and White House COVID-19 Task Force’s briefing call regarding vaccine distribution.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3608, Charter School District Funding, Governor’s Office, Columbia, S.C.

12:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:15 PM: Agency call.

Wednesday, March 17

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster recognized STEM Education Day, first floor lobby, State House, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:00 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Gov. Andy Beshear.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to J. Wayne George.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Thursday, March 18

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:45 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Friday, March 19

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a briefing call with representatives from SCDHEC, SC Hospital Association, SC Medical Association, SC Retail Association and National Guard regarding vaccine distribution.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, first floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a recorded segment for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s annual Exploring Economies event.

-###-