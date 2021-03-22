TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Wilson County

Updated at 3:35p CT: The individual who was shot has been identified as Quentin Dominic Harris, DOB 03/11/2001. He remains hospitalized at this time.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Wilson County.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle located at a residence in the 8400 block of Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet. Upon arrival, deputies spotted the vehicle. Reports from the scene indicate the driver attempted to leave the scene, hitting police vehicles and driving toward a deputy, resulting in the deputy firing at the vehicle. The driver refused to stop, and left the scene.

A short time later, Metropolitan Nashville officers located the stolen vehicle at a home along Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage. Officers also found a male, whose identity is not yet being released, at the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.