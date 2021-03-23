Virtual public input meeting available March 29 on proposed improvements to ND Hwy 22 in Killdeer

A virtual public input meeting will be available Monday, March 29, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on March 29. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the virtual public input meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to North Dakota Highway 22, within the City of Killdeer from Hutchinson Street to Adams Drive.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and City of Killdeer.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to Ryan Schuehle, 2370 Vermont Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Ryan Schuehle at 701-354-2406 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.