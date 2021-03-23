Middlesex Barracks/Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, DUI Drugs #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A301086

TROOPER: Matthew Nadeau

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 at 0149 hours

LOCATION: Countryside Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, DUI Drugs #1

ACCUSED: Kevin Nelson

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in Waterbury. Troopers responded to the scene and contacted the operator who was identified as Kevin Nelson of Waterbury. While conducting the investigation Nelson attempted to flee the scene on foot but was immediately apprehended by Troopers. Nelson was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing during which he intentionally damaged State property. Nelson was processed, issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 05/06/21 and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/06/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

