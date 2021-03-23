Middlesex Barracks/Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, DUI Drugs #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 21A301086
TROOPER: Matthew Nadeau
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/22/2021 at 0149 hours
LOCATION: Countryside Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, DUI Drugs #1
ACCUSED: Kevin Nelson
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in Waterbury. Troopers responded to the scene and contacted the operator who was identified as Kevin Nelson of Waterbury. While conducting the investigation Nelson attempted to flee the scene on foot but was immediately apprehended by Troopers. Nelson was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing during which he intentionally damaged State property. Nelson was processed, issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on 05/06/21 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/06/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
