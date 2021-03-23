Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market to Reach US$ 163.88 Bn by 2028 | Acute Market Reports
Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 - 2028”; expected to reach US$ 163.88 Bn by 2028.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market (Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehousing/Distribution, Entertainment, and Other End-use (Field Services, Government, Transportation, etc.) - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 - 2028”, the POS terminals market is expected to reach US$ 163.88 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2028.
Browse the full Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market
Purpose of the Report
The purpose of this strategic research study titled “Global POS Terminals Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028” is to provide company executives, industry investors, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them to make informed strategic decisions regarding the opportunities in the global Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals market.
Target Audience
Industry Investors
POS Terminal Hardware Providers/Vendors
POS Terminal Software Providers
SMBs and Micro-merchants
Other End-users
USP and Key Offerings
The report titled “Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028” offers strategic insights into the global POS terminals market along with the market size and estimates for the duration of 2020 to 2028. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product type, component, end-users, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading POS terminal vendors (both hardware and software), their expansion strategies, market positioning, and latest developments. Other in-depth analyses provided in the report include:
Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the POS terminal industry
Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth
In-depth competitive environment analysis
Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 – 2019)
SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis
Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global POS terminal market, of growth, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.
Market Insights
A Point of Sale (POS) is a mechanized alternative for a cash register with the ability to record and track customer orders, process debit/credit cards, connect to other systems in the network, and control inventory across geographically dispersed locations. The POS terminal market has witnessed a significant change and expansion with the advancements in technology leading to the growth of alternative POS solutions including Android POS and SaaS-based POS terminals. The POS terminals are moving towards digital format, with electronic signature capture and e-mailed receipts enabling paper-free transactions. The introduction of chip-embedded payment solutions and personal identification numbers (PIN) is expected to minimize the security concerns pertaining to data theft, further expanding the POS terminals market.
Competitive Insights:
The global POS terminals/systems market is highly fragmented across vertical markets, compelling resellers to understand the distinct differences from segment to segment. Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems, Inc., and PAX Technology Ltd are the leading POS terminal vendors in the global POS terminals market. Other players including Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd NCR Corporation, and MICROS Systems, Inc. have been identified as promising and emerging players in the POS terminals industry.
Key Trends:
Shift from Hard Currency Transactions to Cashless Transactions
Mobility Revolution
Growing adoption of SaaS-based and Android POS systems
Opportunity to Add Value and Loyalty Options
Chris Paul
Acute Market Reports
+1 855-455-8662
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn