Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Agriculture Week

March 22, 2021

10 Ways to Celebrate Maryland Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan has declared March 21-27, “Maryland Agriculture Week,” highlighting the important work that goes into producing food and fiber for people throughout Maryland and beyond. This week-long celebration coincides with National Ag Day on March 23.

“Agriculture is a leading contributor to the state’s economy, environment and quality of life,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland agriculture has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that our food supply chain remains intact, and has gone above and beyond to provide safe, reliable access to fresh, local food products.”

The past year has been a stark reminder of how important agriculture is to our daily lives. Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, Maryland agriculture has largely been able to adapt and ensure continuity of production. While this has been a tough year for all industries, agriculture has shown great resilience and ingenuity in its efforts to remain open as safely as possible.

Agriculture is one of Maryland’s top industries with an economic impact of $19.6 billion and 83,000 jobs across the state. The state is home to 12,429 farms on nearly 2 million acres of land. The average farm size in Maryland is 160 acres and 96% of the farms across the state are family owned. Maryland’s top agricultural commodities are poultry; grain; nursery and greenhouse production; dairy; and fruits and vegetables.

“This year more than ever, Maryland farmers have played a critical role in keeping food on our plates through unprecedented challenges,” said Secretary Joe Baretnfelder. “Maryland Agriculture Week is a great time to reflect and express appreciation for the commitment of the hard working men and women that continue to work the fields, tend to animals, and provide fresh, nutritious food for all.”

Secretary Bartenfelder will celebrate Maryland Agriculture Week by joining students from Hereford High School (Baltimore County) for a virtual panel discussion on March 23, where he and other industry leaders will discuss the important role agriculture plays in the economy and the exciting career opportunities available in agriculture.

See below for the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA’s) 10 suggestions to help citizens recognize National and Maryland Agriculture Week:

For more in depth information about Maryland agriculture see the 2020 Maryland Agricultural Overview, compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Find fun facts about agriculture and more information by visiting the National Ag Day website.

