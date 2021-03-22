PA Senate Democrats to Join House Democrats for Net Neutrality Policy Hearing

March 22, 2021 − At the request of state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D- Delaware/Montgomery) and state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler (D- Philadelphia), chair of the House Sub-Committee on Progressive Policies for Working Families, the Pennsylvania Senate and House Democratic Policy Committees will hold a virtual hearing on Net Neutrality. This hearing will discuss the critical need for equitable access to the internet across the Commonwealth, with testimony from experts and advocates about the importance of net neutrality.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) and the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie).

The hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register through Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

###