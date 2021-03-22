Kearney Calls for Immediate Justice for Survivors of Sexual Abuse

HARRISBURG − March 22, 2021 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester) issued the following response to Senate Republicans’ decision not to pursue an emergency constitutional amendment to provide a two-year window for survivors of sexual abuse to seek justice.

Securing justice for survivors of sexual abuse is an emergency, and I call for the immediate consideration of Senate Bill 407. The Senate Republicans’ ruse to further delay and deny justice is outrageous when many survivors have already waited decades to have their day in court.

Forcing survivors to wait even longer to restart the process of a constitutional amendment is unacceptable, particularly when a constitutional amendment is unnecessary in the first place. The legality of a statutory window is supported by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and constitutional experts.

The General Assembly cannot kick the can down the road any longer. We must move forward now with legislation to provide a statutory window for survivors to seek justice. Senate Bill 407 – my bill with Senators Katie Muth, Maria Collett, Lindsey Williams, and Steve Santarsiero – would do just that.

