Sen. Fontana Releases Statement on Senate GOP Refusal to Use Emergency Constitutional Amendment for Window of Justice for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Harrisburg – March 22, 2021 – Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D- Pittsburgh) released a statement today regarding the announcement by Senate Republicans that the Pennsylvania Senate will not consider an emergency constitutional amendment to provide a window for sexual abuse survivors:

“I am disappointed to learn that the Senate Republicans decided not to act. At a moment when abuse victims need us, they are only given excuses. This is certainly an emergency situation. This shouldn’t be about politics. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

###