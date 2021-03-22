Sen. Fontana Releases Statement on Senate GOP Refusal to Use Emergency Constitutional Amendment for Window of Justice for Sexual Abuse Survivors

Harrisburg – March 22, 2021 – Sen. Wayne D. Fontana (D- Pittsburgh) released a statement today regarding the announcement by Senate Republicans that the Pennsylvania Senate will not consider an emergency constitutional amendment to provide a window for sexual abuse survivors:
“I am disappointed to learn that the Senate Republicans decided not to act. At a moment when abuse victims need us, they are only given excuses. This is certainly an emergency situation. This shouldn’t be about politics. Justice delayed is justice denied.”
