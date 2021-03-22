Senator Santarsiero Voices Support for State Solar Energy Commitment, Calls for Modernization of Renewable Energy Standards

BUCKS COUNTY – March 22, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) today applauded Governor Wolf for the Commonwealth’s commitment to solar energy and called on the General Assembly to take up legislation to modernize the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act (AEPS).

“The Governor’s commitment to have 50% of state government powered by solar energy is exactly the type of forward progress we need in the fight against climate change,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I have long supported setting more aggressive, long-term targets to realize the economic and environmental potential of solar and wind energy in the Commonwealth. We must act now if we are going to prevent the worst of the effects of climate change.”

Sen. Santarsiero introduced legislation in the 2018-2020 session to modernize the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act to expand Tier I requirement from 8% to 30% by 2030. Sen. Santarsiero plans to reintroduce the legislation this session, with Senators Carolyn Comitta (D-19) and Art Haywood (D-4).

“It is long overdue that we implement stronger renewable energy goals to create good jobs, cut pollution and ensure a sustainable and prosperous Pennsylvania for future generations,” continued Sen. Santarsiero. “It is time we tap into the enormous benefits from increasing our renewable energy goals and re-establish Pennsylvania as a clean energy leader.”

