Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,013 in the last 365 days.

03/22/21-TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEAHUA BRIDGE ON KAUAʻI

For Immediate News Release: March 22, 2021

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEAHUA BRIDGE ON KAUAʻI

Repairs planned for March 22-25

(LĪHUʻE) –Keahua Bridge and parking lot will be closed beginning today through Thursday, March 25, 2021 due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings.  In addition to the bridge repairs, contractors will be felling seven large albizia trees in the immediate vicinity of Keahua Bridge and parking lot areas.

Due to safety risks associated with tree removal, it is recommended that the community do not enter the area immediately surrounding the bridge and parking lot.  However, recreational picnic shelters downstream will be open for public use.

For updates or questions please visit www.KauaiForestUsers.com.

###

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

You just read:

03/22/21-TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEAHUA BRIDGE ON KAUAʻI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.