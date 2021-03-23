Leading Pathogen Detection Company Biotia provides CHPSE HIPAA credential to employees for HIPAA compliance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering pathogen detection company Biotia provides HIPAA training for employees so they may achieve the Certified HIPAA Privacy Security Expert (CHPSE) credential to meet HIPAA compliance
Biotia announces its increased focus on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the federal law that protects patient health information.
By providing in-depth HIPAA training and subsequent certification to several employees who play a key role in HIPAA compliance, Biotia is well-equipped to address the intricacies and ever-changing requirements of HIPAA.
In particular, Joe Barrows, Director of Software Engineering, underwent and successfully completed an intensive 22-hour HIPAA training course through https://www.hipaatraining.net, a leading provider of HIPAA compliance solutions. After course completion, Barrows successfully passed a two-hour timed exam to validate his knowledge and become a Certified HIPAA Privacy Security Expert (CHPSE).
As a CHPSE, Barrows fully understands the HIPAA privacy and security rules as well as new changes to the regulation in light of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act. HITECH mandated new requirements for sharing protected health information with business associates, for ensuring identity theft protection, for using and disclosing protected health information for marketing purposes, and for reporting breaches of protected health information.
The CHPSE credential denotes that Barrows has an in-depth knowledge of the application of the HIPAA privacy rule as it relates to the uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI). This includes using and disclosing PHI for treatment, payment, and healthcare operations as well as disclosure for public purposes. As a CHPSE, Barrows also has an in-depth knowledge of the application of the HIPAA security rule as it relates to the security of PHI. Barrows can identify technical or electronic threats to the healthcare enterprise and explain the technology available to reduce or prevent those threats. He has received advanced training in the topics of administrative, physical, and technical safeguards and is able to develop policies and procedures to describe those safeguards and address larger risk management strategies.
The CHPSE credential signifies that Barrows is an expert in overall HIPAA compliance. He is able to evaluate whether policies and procedures are HIPAA-compliant and ensure that Biotia is taking every possible step to protect the privacy and security of protected health information.
About Biotia
Biotia’s mission is to fight infectious diseases with genomics and AI while building the world’s leading microbial sequence database. Biotia, a spinout company of Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech, has a licensed New York State CLIA lab for COVID-19 testing affiliated with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. For more information about the company and its services, visit https://www.biotia.io/
About Supremus Group, LLC
https://www.hipaatraining.net, a Supremus Group venture, offers comprehensive HIPAA training for healthcare organizations, health plans, employers, business associates, and alternative medicine providers. Courses, which have been updated to reflect HITECH requirements, are offered in multiple formats, including instructor-led HIPAA training, online training courses, and customized onsite training. After course completion, participants may obtain one of the following HIPAA certifications: CHPE (Certified HIPAA Privacy Expert), CHSE (Certified HIPAA Security Expert), and CHPSE (Certified HIPAA Privacy Security Expert). In CCAP (Certified Cybersecurity Awareness Professional) students learn how hackers use social engineering tools like spoofing, Deceptive Phishing, W2 Phishing, Search Engine Phishing, Pharming, Spear Phishing, Whaling / CEO Fraud, Vishing, SMiSHing, Dropbox Phishing, Google Docs Phishing, Image Phishing, Piggybacking, Dumpster diving, Eavesdropping and many more to exploit employees weakness.
In addition to HIPAA training, the company also provides HIPAA compliance kits, manuals, training, templates, and compliance consulting services in the areas of HIPAA security risk analysis, vulnerability assessment, contingency planning, and HIPAA security audits. For more information about the company and its services, visit https://www.hipaatraining.net/.
