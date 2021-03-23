Spaghetti Bowl Ramp/Lane Closures for Week of March 21
The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of March 21 as part of continuing Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.
Please see following press release.
- NEW LANE CLOSURES OF NOTE FOR THIS WEEK: Vassar Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Harvard Way and Terminal Way 8p.m. to 6a.m. nightly March 21 to March 26 for southbound I-580 bridge demolition. Sidewalks will be closed in places. Anticipate overnight construction noise. Optional detour available via Villanova Drive.
- MEDIA REMINDER: A reminder about the following merge/lane switches which began March 17 and will be in place through spring 2022: - Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 traffic now merges directly onto I-580 lanes as opposed to the previous dedicated merge lane. - Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp temporarily reconfigured to one lane, with a dedicated lane to southbound I-580. - Southbound I-580 travel lanes additionally shifted directly south of the spaghetti bowl to make room for ramp improvements. - Travel delays should be expected. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes, allow for extra travel time, slow down and be attentive for new merge and lane patterns.