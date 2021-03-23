Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDOT to Begin Repaving of I-80 through Elko March 29

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane reductions will begin March 29 on Interstate 80 through Elko as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces the aging roadway surface.

I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24-7 weekdays through fall. One lane of interstate will remain open in each direction during construction. Periodic short-term overnight ramp closures will also take place during paving. Travel delays of up to 10 minutes are to be expected through the work zone. 

The project will resurface more than six miles of I-80 between the west and east Elko interchanges. The existing interstate will be revitalized with nearly three inches of new asphalt to create a smoother driving surface. Interstate ramp and interchanges, bridge surfaces and law enforcement/emergency vehicle turn-arounds will also be enhanced. The section of interstate was last fully repaved more than 15 years ago.

The approximately $9 million in improvements by contractor Q&D Construction will enhance the interstate for the as many as 13,000 motorists who travel it daily. 

State road information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. 

NDOT to Begin Repaving of I-80 through Elko March 29

