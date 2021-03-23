NDOT to Launch Repaving/Construction of Passing Lanes on U.S. 93 North of Wells April 5

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Daytime shoulder and lane closures will begin on U.S. 93 north of Wells on April 5 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves the highway and constructs passing lanes.

Through the first few weeks of April, drivers will see roadway shoulder closures on sections of U.S. 93 halfway between Wells and Jackpot.

Beginning in late April through fall, daytime lane closures will be in place 7a.m-4p.m. weekdays. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as directions of traffic are alternated through the work zone. Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls. Temporary rumble strips and radar-activated signs displaying travel speeds will provide extra awareness and visibility of reduced work zone speed limits for enhanced safety.

The project will resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 93 halfway between Wells and Jackpot. Nearly two inches of the existing highway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt for a longer lasting, smoother driving surface. Nearly five miles of passing lanes will be constructed on both sides of the highway. With truck traffic constituting almost 40 percent of all vehicles on the highway, the passing lanes will provide designated passing opportunities for enhanced safety and mobility of all traffic.

The nearly $9 million in improvements by contractor Granite Construction Company will enhance the roadway for the nearly 3,000 motorists daily who travel the highway.

State road information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.

