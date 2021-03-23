Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Centennial Bowl Ramp Closures March 23-25 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the northbound U.S. Highway 95 onramp to eastbound 215 Beltway from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m., March 23, in northwest Las Vegas. Additionally, the northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive will also be closed from 8 p.m., March 24, until 5 a.m., March 25, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed to place ramp falsework and concrete as part of the $155 million final phase of the Centennial Bowl that began in January. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Centennial Bowl

The northbound U.S. Highway 95 onramp to eastbound 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

US95BuffaloDr

The northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive in northwest Las Vegas.

