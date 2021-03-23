COVID-19 vaccinator eligibility expands to additional medical professionals and students

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently amended the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act Declaration to allow more qualified professionals to serve as COVID-19 vaccinators.

This action surpasses current Missouri standing orders for vaccine administration and authorized additional categories of qualified professionals to prescribe, dispense, and administer COVID-19 vaccines anywhere in the country. The HHS order preempts state law regarding who can vaccinate and what training and observation exist. Newly eligible vaccinators include: Dentists, Midwives, Optometrists, Podiatrists, Respiratory Therapists, and Veterinarians. This amendment also authorizes certain students of eligible health care professions with proper training and professional supervision to serve as vaccinators.

Missouri is issuing new standing orders to reflect this amendment from HHS, effective March 22. Other than who is authorized to vaccinate individuals, nothing in the vaccine orders will change.

Health care professionals, retirees, and students can now visit this website to determine if they are eligible to administer the COVID-19 vaccine under federal law. Further, everyone previously authorized to vaccinate will continue to be eligible under this new order.

Training and supervision requirements have also been adjusted and can be found here.

To register with the State of Missouri as a volunteer vaccinator, visit ShowMeResponse.org.

Other standing orders can be found on the DHSS website.

