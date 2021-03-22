Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, January 25, 2021, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:54 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located three adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the first victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After finding no signs consistent with life, the third victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Two additional adult male victims sought treatment at local hospitals for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Edward Wade, of Southeast, DC.

Through the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that one of the victims that sought treatment at a local hospital was a suspect in this case.

On Monday, January 25, 2021, a 21 year-old adult male, of Manassas, VA, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 17 year-old Aaron Adgerson, of Southeast, DC. He was charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case remains under investigation.

