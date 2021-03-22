Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Important District of Columbia Real Property Tax Filing Deadline Extensions

To assist property owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is extending the deadlines for property owners who wish to appeal their TY 2022 real property tax assessment, file an Exempt Property Annual Use report, as well as file an Income & Expense (I&E) report as follows:

Process    Extended Deadline
First Level Assessment Appeals (TY 2022)  April 15, 2021
Exempt Property Annual Use Report  May 3, 2021
Income and Expense Report  May 17, 2021

All filers must submit their real property tax forms electronically at MyTax.DC.gov.

Please note that the real property tax payment deadline will remain March 31, 2021.

To learn more, please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829). For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov, please contact the e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, or send an email to [email protected].

Important District of Columbia Real Property Tax Filing Deadline Extensions

