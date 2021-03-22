Important District of Columbia Real Property Tax Filing Deadline Extensions

To assist property owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is extending the deadlines for property owners who wish to appeal their TY 2022 real property tax assessment, file an Exempt Property Annual Use report, as well as file an Income & Expense (I&E) report as follows:

Process Extended Deadline First Level Assessment Appeals (TY 2022) April 15, 2021 Exempt Property Annual Use Report May 3, 2021 Income and Expense Report May 17, 2021

All filers must submit their real property tax forms electronically at MyTax.DC.gov.

Please note that the real property tax payment deadline will remain March 31, 2021.

To learn more, please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center at (202) 727-4TAX (4829). For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov, please contact the e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:15 am to 5:30 pm, or send an email to [email protected].