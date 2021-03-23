Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,996 in the last 365 days.

Isabella Casillas Guzman Sworn In as 27th SBA Administrator

/EIN News/ -- Washington, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice President Kamala Harris swears-in Isabella Casillas Guzman as the 27th Administrator of the Small Business Administration at the VP’s Ceremonial Office. She becomes the first Hispanic woman cabinet member in the Biden-Harris Administration.

Follow Administrator Guzman on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

### 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Attachment 


Carol Wilkerson
United States Small Business Administration
Carol.Wilkerson@sba.gov

You just read:

Isabella Casillas Guzman Sworn In as 27th SBA Administrator

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.