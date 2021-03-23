Isabella Casillas Guzman Sworn In as 27th SBA Administrator

/EIN News/ -- Washington, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice President Kamala Harris swears-in Isabella Casillas Guzman as the 27th Administrator of the Small Business Administration at the VP’s Ceremonial Office. She becomes the first Hispanic woman cabinet member in the Biden-Harris Administration.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

