Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights: Comprehensive Analysis of Key Emerging Therapies and Pharmaceutical Companies

With over 900 key pharmaceutical companies working, the Prostate cancer pipeline projects a robust and promising picture in near future, says DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s ‘ Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights ’ report highlights major breakthroughs happening in the domain, emerging therapies in different stages of clinical development, segmented based on MoA, RoA, molecule types, drug delivery platform, and so on.

Some of the key highlights from the Prostate Cancer Drug Pipeline report:

The present Prostate cancer treatment comprises surgery, radiation therapy, and proton beam therapy. Chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, cryosurgery, and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) are also among the prescribed treatment strategies.

Out of all the emerging Prostate cancer drugs, SHR3860, Cabozantinib, Aglatimagene besadenovec, LY01005, [18F]PSMA-1007, HC-1119, VERU-111, and ARV 110 are expected to enter the market in the next decade.

and are expected to enter the market in the next decade. Key companies dedicated to advance the Prostate cancer drug pipeline are Pfizer, Myovant Biosciences, Effector Therapeutics, Mediolanum, Merck, ESSA Pharma, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Janssen research & development LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, POINT Biopharma, Hinnova Pharmaceuticals, Sophiris Bio, Ultimovacs, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group, Abbott, AB science, Ferring pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Celgene, Endocyte, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Medivation, Veru, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, US Biotest, Antev, Elevation oncology, Abgenix, Astellas Pharma, Orion Pharma, Clovis Oncology, Exelixis, Takeda, Novus Therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, Ipsen, MEI Pharma, Aragon Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, CytRx, Tmunity Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Health Ever Bio-Tech, Advaxis, Corcept Therapeutics and several others.

and several others. Novel Prostate cancer pipeline products include P PSMA 101 , Autologous adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy , EPI 7386 , ODM 208 , MCS 8 , ADXS PSA , Exicorilant , VERU-100 .

, , , , , , , . Vaccitech is currently developing ChAdOx1-MVA 5T4 vaccine (VTP-008). This vaccine will be used in combination with the immunotherapy drug called nivolumab which is an anti-PD-1 (Programmed Death protein-1) monoclonal antibody.

is currently developing (VTP-008). This vaccine will be used in combination with the immunotherapy drug called nivolumab which is an anti-PD-1 (Programmed Death protein-1) monoclonal antibody. Ultimovacs has started the clinical evaluation of Novel TET Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform based TENDU Vaccine for the treatment of Prostate cancer.

has started the clinical evaluation of Novel TET Tetanus-Epitope Targeting (TET)-platform based TENDU Vaccine for the treatment of Prostate cancer. In October 2020, Foresee Pharmaceuticals announced that 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for FP-001 LMIS 50mg, or CAMCEVI 42MG, a ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation of leuprolide mesylate, has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

announced that 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for FP-001 LMIS 50mg, or CAMCEVI 42MG, a ready-to-use 6-month depot formulation of leuprolide mesylate, has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Takeda has granted Myovant an exclusive, worldwide license (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries). U.S Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist Relugolix on December 18, 2020, for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer originates from the prostate gland located in the pelvis, next to the bladder, of men. It is the second-leading cause of death due to cancers in men in the U.S. About 1 in 9 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Growths in the prostate can be benign (not cancer) or malignant (cancer).

Prostate Cancer Drug Profiles

Tomivosertib: Effector Therapeutics

Tomivosertib (also known as eFT508) is a novel, potent and highly selective oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinases 1 and 2, or collectively, MNK1/2. MNK1/2 plays a crucial role in the development of many tumors, including by controlling in a coordinated manner the expression of multiple factors that attenuate an immune response.

Tomivosertib is currently in the Phase II stage of development. This Phase 2 study examines the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of eFT508 (tomivosertib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer patients who have documented PSA progression on treatment with one of three hormone therapies – abiraterone, enzalutamide or apalutamide and for whom no curative therapy exists. The primary objective of this study is to assess the anti-tumor response to eFT508 (tomivosertib) in mCRPC.

Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile at a Glance

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA ARV-110 Arvinas Phase I/II Androgen receptor degradation enhancers Oral LMIS 50 mg Foresee Pharmaceuticals Preregistration Gonadotropin-releasing hormone stimulants Subcutaneous Tomivosertib Effector Therapeutics Phase II MKNK1 protein inhibitors; MKNK2 protein inhibitors Oral Exicorilant Corcept Therapeutics Phase I/II Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral VERU 111 Veru Healthcare Phase I/II Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Oral ODM 208 Orion Phase II Cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme inhibitors Oral EPI 7386 ESSA Pharma Phase I Androgen receptor antagonists Oral LAE001 Novartis Phase I/II Steroid 17-alpha-hydroxylase inhibitors Oral Capivasertib AstraZeneca Phase III Proto-oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Oral

Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Parenteral

Topical

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Small molecules

Stem cell therapy

Gene therapies

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

Protease Inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

By Targets

Protease

Immune system

Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Pfizer, Myovant Biosciences, Effector Therapeutics, Mediolanum, Merck, ESSA Pharma, Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Janssen research & development LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, POINT Biopharma, Hinnova Pharmaceuticals, Sophiris Bio, Ultimovacs, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma Group, Abbott, AB science, Ferring pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Celgene, Endocyte, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Medivation, Veru, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, US Biotest, Antev, Elevation oncology, Abgenix, Astellas Pharma, Orion Pharma, Clovis Oncology, Exelixis, Takeda, Novus Therapeutics, Candel Therapeutics, Ipsen, MEI Pharma, Aragon Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, CytRx, Tmunity Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Luye Pharma, Health Ever Bio-Tech, Advaxis, Corcept Therapeutics, and several others.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Prostate Cancer drugs?

How many Prostate Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in the mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to Prostate Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types, and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Prostate Cancer and its status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to emerging drugs?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Prostate Cancer Overview 4 Prostate cancer Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Prostate cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Prostate Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Prostate cancer Pipeline Assessment 8 Prostate Cancer Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Prostate cancer Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Prostate cancer Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Prostate cancer Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Prostate cancer Pipeline Products 13 Prostate Cancer Key Companies 14 Prostate Cancer Key Products 15 Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs 16 Prostate Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Prostate Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Prostate Cancer Analyst Views 20 Appendix

