Connecticut Avenue NW Reversible Lane Safety and Operations Study Virtual Public Meeting 

Connecticut Avenue NW Reversible Lane Safety and Operations StudyVirtual Public Meeting

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host two virtual public meetings to present an overview of the Connecticut Avenue NW Reversible Lane Safety and Operations Study including the technical analysis and preliminary concept designs. The virtual meetings will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 and Thursday, April 1, 2021; the same information will be presented during both meetings.

The Connecticut Avenue NW Reversible Lane Safety and Operations Study assesses the multimodal (vehicular, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian) operational and safety impacts associated with removing or maintaining/improving the existing reversible lane system and improving multimodal accessibility (e.g., consideration of adding protected bicycle lanes). The project area is 2.7 miles long with the primary area from Connecticut Avenue at Legation Street NW to Calvert Street NW. The secondary project area is bordered by Wisconsin Avenue to the west, Broad Branch Road to the east, Dupont Circle to the south, and Western Avenue to the north.

Through the study, DDOT aims to:

Reduce crashes and conflict points while enhancing safety for all modes, and roadway users as well as pedestrians.

Incorporate additional mobility options along the corridor (e.g., protected bicycle lanes).

Assess feasibility of removing the reversible lane operation.

Determine feasibility of reducing capacity along Connecticut Avenue and the effect on adjacent roadways.

Advance Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Vision Zero goals.

During the meeting, DDOT will offer topic-specific learning rooms that will run consecutively and allow stakeholders to concentrate on a specific project topic area. The learning rooms will be moderated by members of the project team and will occur either before or after the general meeting.

WHAT:

Connecticut Avenue NW Reversible Lane Safety and Operations Study Public Meeting

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

General Meeting: 9:30 a.m.

Topic-Specific Learning Rooms: 1-hour consecutive sessions at 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m.-- Concept Review/Evaluation

12:00 p.m.--Traffic Analysis/Parking

Thursday, April 1, 2021

General Meeting: 7:00 p.m.

Topic-Specific Learning Rooms: 1-hour consecutive sessions at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m.--Concept Review/Evaluation

6:00 p.m.--Traffic Analysis/Parking

NOTE: The same information will be provided on both days.

WHERE:

To attend by WebEx – Click on following link:

To attend by phone – Call In Instructions:

Dial the U.S. Toll – Washington D.C. Phone Number: +1-202-860-2110

Dial the meeting’s Access Code: 160 356 5987, followed by the # key.

The WebEx system will prompt you for an Attendee ID; this is not required.

Press the # key to join the meeting.

***The meetings will also be broadcast live on DDOT’s Facebook Page: facebook.com/ddotc ***

For more information about the project, please contact DDOT Project Manager Ed Stollof at [email protected] or Deputy Project Manager Cynthia Lin at [email protected]. Please visit the updated project website at ddot.dc.gov/page/connecticut-avenue-nw-reversible-lane-safety-and-operations-study.

Getting to the Meetings

Be sure to check out www.goDCgo.com to learn about transportation options for getting to the workshops.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Do you need assistance to participate?

If you need special accommodations, please contact Cesar Barreto at (202) 671-2829 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at (202) 671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

