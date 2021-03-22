Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rep. Kelly Fajardo appointed to national committee

Los Lunas, NM- New Mexico State Representative Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas) has been selected to join the 2021 executive committee for the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC). The executive committee is RLCC’s largest caucus and only national organization devoted to electing Republican state legislative leaders.

“I look forward to working with the RLCC to recruit and support candidates across the nation, and here in New Mexico,” said Rep. Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas). “My work has always been focused on finding and supporting conservative women, and I am excited to work on continuing these efforts on a national level. In my time in the legislature, we have seen historic changes. Working with so many great minds across the nation will certainly help move forward to defend and win back many state legislatures.”

“In a cycle where we were supposed to be playing defense in a number of key states, hitting the ground running early to raise resources and recruit candidates that reflected their districts paved the way for us to end 2020 on offense. We need to be even more committed to those two goals this time around, as Democrats have shown us they have no intention of slowing down when it comes to investing in legislative races,” said RLCC Chairwoman and Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt. “I’m excited to work with the fantastic executive committee we put together to ensure state Republicans continue holding the line against the radical liberal agenda coming out of Democrat controlled Washington.”

Rep. Fajardo was elected to represent Valencia County in 2013. She served as House Majority Caucus Chair from 2015 – 2016, and also serves on the Republican State Leadership Committee’s Right Women, Right Now board.

