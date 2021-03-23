Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Available Today; Closes April 30, 2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP) will be accepted beginning today and ending at the close of business on Friday, April 30, 2021, or until funds are exhausted. This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

To be eligible for ELIEAP, a past-due bill or termination notice is required. Eligibility is also based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Households must also meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Any income received from Social Security or the Veterans Administration will be excluded.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

Household Size Gross Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,931 2 $2,525 3 $3,119 4 $3,713 5 $4,307 6 $4,901 7 $5,495 8 $6,089 9 $6,683 10 $7,277

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible. However, some types of income may be excluded for ELIEAP.

Applications for ELIEAP may be obtained at local DHHR offices. Due to COVID-19, the face-to-face interview requirement has been waived. Completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be submitted with the application.